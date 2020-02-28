Putin, Erdogan Express Concerns Over Idlib Tensions in Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have expressed their concerns over the deterioration of situation in Syria's Idlib, in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday, noting that the talks were held at Turkey's initiative

"They have continued exchanging opinions on the situation in Syria. They have expressed serious concerns over the escalation of tensions in Idlib, which has resulted in multiple victims, including among Turkish military. They have pointed to the need to increase the efficiency of coordination between Russia's and Turkey's defense ministries," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents have discussed the implementation of their agreements on Syria, reached in 2018 and last year, with Putin stressing the need to boost fight against international terrorist organizations present in Syria. the Kremlin added.

"Both sides have stressed the need to implement additional measures to normalize the situation in Syria's north-west. They have agreed to activate relevant interdepartmental consultations and to study the possibility to hold a top-level meeting in the near future," the Kremlin said.