Putin, Erdogan Expressed Readiness to Help Establish Inter-Libyan Contacts -Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support by phone for the efforts of the UN and Germany to stabilize Libya , and are ready to help establish inter-Libyan contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"Issues related to the ongoing escalation of military confrontation in Libya were discussed. Support was expressed for the mediation efforts of the UN and Germany in order to end the armed conflict and resume the peaceful dialogue. The willingness to assist in establishing inter-Libyan contacts was noted," it said.

The sides also agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats.