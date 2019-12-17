UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan Expressed Readiness To Help Establish Inter-Libyan Contacts -Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:24 PM

Putin, Erdogan Expressed Readiness to Help Establish Inter-Libyan Contacts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support by phone for the efforts of the UN and Germany to stabilize Libya, and are ready to help establish inter-Libyan contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support by phone for the efforts of the UN and Germany to stabilize Libya, and are ready to help establish inter-Libyan contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"Issues related to the ongoing escalation of military confrontation in Libya were discussed. Support was expressed for the mediation efforts of the UN and Germany in order to end the armed conflict and resume the peaceful dialogue. The willingness to assist in establishing inter-Libyan contacts was noted," it said.

The sides also agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

41 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

41 minutes ago

French crowds march as government stands firm on p ..

2 minutes ago

APTMA for 5-year policy for textile, clothing to a ..

2 minutes ago

Man held for abusing 6 year's child in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.