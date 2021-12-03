UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Expressed Satisfaction With Interaction In Stabilizing Situation In Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction in order to stabilize the situation and establish peace process in Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"They also expressed mutual satisfaction with the level of interaction in order to stabilize the situation and establish a peace process in Syria. The military of the two countries will continue to work together in the Idlib de-escalation zone and in Trans-Euphrates," the statement says.

