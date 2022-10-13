Putin, Erdogan Held Long Face-to-Face Meeting, Did Not Discuss Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a long face-to-face meeting in Astana on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The meeting lasted approximately one hour and thirty minutes. According to Peskov, the sides did not discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"Yes, they talked face-to-face for a while," Peskov said.