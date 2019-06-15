Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Start of CICA Summit Session

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a brief conversation in Dushanbe before the start of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The leaders of the two countries passed to the hall where the summit session will be held, and a couple of minutes later they talked to each other accompanied by the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey.