Putin, Erdogan Hold Meetings On Monthly Basis Recently - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are meeting every month lately and have had 13 phone conversations since the beginning of the year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

"We are constantly, practically every month meeting at this level. I remind you that the leaders met on the sidelines of the summit in the Astana format in Tehran on July 19. Then Erdogan and Putin met on August 5 in Sochi and had very intensive talks with the focus on trade and economic relations.

And then, quite recently, in September, the leaders met in Samarkand," Ushakov told journalists.

The two presidents had also numerous phone conversations, the Kremlin aide also said, noting that there were 13 conversations in this format.

On Thursday, Putin and Erdogan are scheduled to meet once again in Astana to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations. According to Ushakov, Moscow expects Erdogan to inform Putin of Ankara's proposal regarding Moscow-West talks on the situation in Ukraine

