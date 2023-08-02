Putin, Erdogan Hold Phone Call, Continue Dialogue on Various Aspects of Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the two leaders continuing the dialogue on various issues of cooperation between Russia and Turkey, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"A phone conversation between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken place. The dialogue on various aspects of the multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Turkey has been continued," the statement read.

The leaders also discussed bilateral trade, economic relations, cooperation in tourism, it added.

"Both sides have expressed satisfaction with sustainable increase of trade that almost doubled in 2022," the Kremlin said.

The Turkish president expressed gratitude to Russia's people and leadership for helping the country extinguish wildfires on the territory of Turkey, the statement also said.

During the call, Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue contacts on various levels, including within the framework of preparation to a possible meeting of the leaders, the Kremlin stated.