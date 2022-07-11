Putin, Erdogan Hold Phone Conversation Ahead of Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone ahead of the Russian-Turkish summit planned in the near future, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ahead of the Russian-Turkish high-level meeting planned in the near future, the leaders considered a set of issues of mutual interest," the statement says.

The presidents discussed increasing trade, using national currencies in settlements and continuing uninterrupted supplies of energy resources.

"Particular attention was paid to the tasks of further intensifying economic cooperation, including measures to improve its legal framework, increase trade volumes and use national currencies in settlements, as well as continue uninterrupted supplies of Russian energy.

It was agreed on close cooperation in these areas at the level of the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and the leadership of relevant departments," the statement says.

The leaders also continued to exchange views on the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the export of grain to global markets, the report said.

"When discussing the subject of the Syrian settlement, the importance of trilateral ” with the participation of Iranian partners ” joint work within the framework of the Astana process was emphasized," the Kremlin said.

In addition, the Russian leader warmly congratulated Erdogan and the entire Turkish people on Eid al-Adha.