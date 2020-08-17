Putin, Erdogan Hold Phone Talks on Libya, Syria, COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held on Monday a phone conversation on Libya, Syria and the coronavirus, the Kremlin said

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A special focus was made on the Libyan crisis problematic. They stressed again the need for the warring parties to take real steps toward a sustainable ceasefire and the launch of direct negotiations," the Kremlin said in a statement.

While discussing the situation in Syria, the leaders pointed to the need to "boost joint effort against terrorism" and agreed upon further coordination for the sake of implementation of the Russian-Turkish deal on the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin added.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan also focused on other pressing international matters, including the middle Eastern crisis settlement.

The presidents noted the need to expand responsible agencies' cooperation on countering the coronavirus, "including in the context of registration of the Russian vaccine."

"They touched upon some matters on the bilateral agenda, including the development of the trade and economic ties. In the context of resumption of regular air travel with Ankara and Istanbul and Turkey's resort areas, Vladimir Putin stressed how important it is to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological safety of the Russian citizens staying in Turkey," the statement read on.