Putin, Erdogan Inaugurate Gas Pipeline Linking Russia To Europe

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday inaugurated the new Turkstream pipeline that will deliver gas to Turkey and central Europe.

