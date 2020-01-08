Putin, Erdogan inaugurate gas pipeline linking Russia to Europe

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday inaugurated the new Turkstream pipeline that will deliver gas to Turkey and central Europe

Erdogan described Turkstream as a "project of historic importance" for Turkish-Russian relations in a televised speech.