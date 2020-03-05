UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Look To Defuse Syria Crisis At Moscow Talks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:51 PM

Putin, Erdogan look to defuse Syria crisis at Moscow talks

The leaders of Russia and Turkey met in Moscow on Thursday after a surge in fighting in Syria raised fears of their armies clashing and launched a new migrant crisis

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The leaders of Russia and Turkey met in Moscow on Thursday after a surge in fighting in Syria raised fears of their armies clashing and launched a new migrant crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hoping Russia's Vladimir Putin will agree to a rapid ceasefire in Idlib, the northwestern province of Syria where Ankara is battling Moscow-backed government forces.

"The entire world has its eyes fixed on us," Erdogan said at the start of the talks, stressing that decisions were needed to "calm the region and our two countries".

Putin said the situation in Idlib had become so tense that it was time for "a direct personal conversation" between them.

Pointing to the losses suffered by both Turkish and Syrian forces, Putin said: "We need to talk about everything, so that nothing like this happens again and it does not destroy Russian-Turkish relations." Intense fighting has killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in Idlib in recent weeks, as Ankara for the first time launched a direct offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

The Syrian government's attempt to take Idlib has forced close to a million civilians to flee their homes and prompted Erdogan to open Turkey's border with Greece to refugees and migrants.

Turkey has demanded European Union support for its actions in Syria and some in the bloc have accused Erdogan of using migrants as "blackmail".

