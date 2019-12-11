UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

Putin, Erdogan May Discuss February Summit on Syria in Istanbul Next Month - Lavrentyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may discuss the summit on Syria scheduled for February at a meeting in Istanbul next month, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may discuss the summit on Syria scheduled for February at a meeting in Istanbul next month, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"I think that this issue might be considered during our president's visit to Turkey in early January, the 8th. I think Mr. Erdogan will probably raise this issue," Lavrentyev told reporters.

Last week, the Turkish leader announced that the summit on Syria was scheduled for February and would be held in Istanbul with the participation of the heads of Turkey, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, Lavrentyev said that Russia had not received an invitation to the Istanbul summit on Syria.

