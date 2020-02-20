Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may hold talks on the escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may hold talks on the escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"At talks with Russia, we are still not where we would like to be. Perhaps, our leaders will hold talks.

Russia gave us their maps, we gave them ours that show where all of the monitoring positions are. We exchanged opinions, the contacts will continue. The attacks of the Syrian regime must stop," Cavusoglu said, as broadcast on TRT channel.

The advance of the Syrian government forces in Idlib is damaging the Astana process on the Syrian settlement, the Turkish foreign minister added.