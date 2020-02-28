Putin, Erdogan may meet in Moscow next week: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet in Moscow next week, the Kremlin said Friday, after a major spike in tensions over Syria

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet in Moscow next week, the Kremlin said Friday, after a major spike in tensions over Syria.

"A possibility of a meeting at the highest level in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being worked out at the moment," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Erdogan last week said he would hold a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on March 5 to discuss the escalating violence in Syria's last rebel enclave of Idlib.

But the Kremlin did not confirm that such a multilateral summit would involve France and Germany in a four-way meeting, and instead indicated a tripartite summit with Iran could be planned.

Earlier Friday, Putin and Erdogan held crisis phone talks after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian fire, triggering fears of a dangerous new escalation of tensions.