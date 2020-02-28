Putin, Erdogan May Meet in Moscow on March 5 or 6 - Kremlin

A possibility of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being studied, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"At the moment, based on today's phone call between the two presidents and other factors, the possibility of a highest level meeting in Moscow on March 5 or 6, that is, next week, is being considered," Peskov said.