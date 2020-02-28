Putin, Erdogan May Meet In Moscow On March 5 Or 6 - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:53 PM
A possibility of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being studied, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday
"At the moment, based on today's phone call between the two presidents and other factors, the possibility of a highest level meeting in Moscow on March 5 or 6, that is, next week, is being considered," Peskov said.