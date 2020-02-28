UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan May Meet In Moscow On March 5 Or 6 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:53 PM

Putin, Erdogan May Meet in Moscow on March 5 or 6 - Kremlin

A possibility of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being studied, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A possibility of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being studied, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"At the moment, based on today's phone call between the two presidents and other factors, the possibility of a highest level meeting in Moscow on March 5 or 6, that is, next week, is being considered," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan March

Recent Stories

US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special R ..

1 minute ago

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

1 minute ago

WHO upgrades global risk of virus spread to 'very ..

3 minutes ago

Gallacher shares Oman lead with teenage upstart Ho ..

3 minutes ago

UN Office at Geneva to Assess Swiss Ban on Public ..

3 minutes ago

US Auctions 12Mln Barrels of Oil in Strategic Petr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.