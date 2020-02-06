UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan May Meet To Discuss Idlib De-Escalation - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet to discuss de-escalation in Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday

"We are constantly in touch with Russia. Our presidents recently spoke and decided to continue working on Idlib. We are expecting a delegation from Russia. Later, if there is a need, our presidents will meet in person.

Our aim is to stop attacks by the Syrian regime," Cavusoglu said during a visit to Baku, as broadcast by the NTV channel.

The minister added that Turkey had a problem with the Syrian government forces, not with Russia.

"Why would we clash with Russia? Who's organizing attacks? The [Syrian] regime. Who's preying on our checkpoints? The regime. Our patience has its limits, we respond and will respond more if the attacks do not stop," the diplomat said.

