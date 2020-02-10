Putin-Erdogan Meeting Not Excluded, But No Definite Plans Exist - Kremlin

There are no definite plans for a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but it is not excluded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"As for the meeting of leaders, there are no exact plans for a meeting, but it may happen if needed," Peskov said.