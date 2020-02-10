UrduPoint.com
Putin-Erdogan Meeting Not Excluded, But No Definite Plans Exist - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:11 PM

There are no definite plans for a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but it is not excluded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"As for the meeting of leaders, there are no exact plans for a meeting, but it may happen if needed," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

