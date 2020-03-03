Putin-Erdogan Meeting Provides Chance for Ceasefire in Syria - UN Special Envoy

A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides a chance for a new ceasefire in Syria, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday, as quoted by his spokesperson

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides a chance for a new ceasefire in Syria, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday, as quoted by his spokesperson.

The Kremlin confirmed earlier in the day that the two leaders would touch upon the settlement in Syria in light of recent escalation in the province of Idlib.