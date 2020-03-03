UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Erdogan Meeting Provides Chance For Ceasefire In Syria - UN Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Putin-Erdogan Meeting Provides Chance for Ceasefire in Syria - UN Special Envoy

A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides a chance for a new ceasefire in Syria, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday, as quoted by his spokesperson

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides a chance for a new ceasefire in Syria, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday, as quoted by his spokesperson.

The Kremlin confirmed earlier in the day that the two leaders would touch upon the settlement in Syria in light of recent escalation in the province of Idlib.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Australia's central bank drops interest rate to 0 ..

5 minutes ago

UN Commissioner for Human Rights in India challeng ..

16 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

85 trainees passed out under the FATA Economic Rev ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

6 minutes ago

Turkey Downed Syrian Plane With Air-to-Air Missile ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.