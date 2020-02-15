Putin-Erdogan Meeting to Be Decided After Turkish Delegation Visits Moscow - Cavusoglu

The decision on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be made after a Monday visit of a Turkish delegation to Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The decision on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be made after a Monday visit of a Turkish delegation to Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"We will decide after the meeting on Monday whether the meeting is needed between our presidents. But our presidents over the phone agreed that first we should meet [with the Russian foreign minister] and then if it is needed in principle they agree to meet," Cavusoglu told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.