Putin, Erdogan Negotiate For 3 Hours, Delegations Join Talks 30 Minutes Ago - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have communicated tete-a-tete for three hours, and national delegations joined them 30 minutes ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have communicated tete-a-tete for three hours, and national delegations joined them 30 minutes ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The two leaders' meeting, expected to focus on tensions in Syria's Idlib, started at 14:06 Moscow time (11:06 GMT) in the Kremlin.

"They talked during three hours. They have been communicating together with delegations for 30 minutes already," Peskov said.

