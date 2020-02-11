Putin, Erdogan Not Yet Planning to Meet to Discuss Developments in Idlib - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, currently have no plans to meet in light of the escalating tensions in Syria's Idlib, but if they find it necessary, the meeting will be held, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, a day after Turkey said five of its soldiers had been killed in a Syrian army's shelling of an observation post in Idlib.

"If the presidents find it necessary, [the meeting will be held], but they have not yet made such a decision," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether it was necessary for Putin and Erdogan to meet to discuss the situation in Idlib.