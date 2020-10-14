UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Note Effective Russia-Turkey Coordination On Syria, Libya - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Putin, Erdogan Note Effective Russia-Turkey Coordination on Syria, Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the effective nature of coordination between Russia and Turkey on Syrian and Libyan issues, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"During the exchange of views on the Syrian and Libyan issues, the effective coordination of Russia and Turkey in these areas was noted, which contributes to the stabilization of the situation and advancement on the political and diplomatic track," the statement says.

More Stories From World

