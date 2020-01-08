Putin, Erdogan Officially Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially launched the TurkStream gas pipeline on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially launched the TurkStream gas pipeline on Wednesday.

The heads of state took part in the ceremony of putting the gas pipeline into operation, held in Istanbul. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also attended the ceremony.