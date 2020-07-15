Putin, Erdogan Order Negotiations on Resuming Air Travel Between Russia, Turkey - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have tasked relevant agencies with starting negotiations on resuming air travel, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have tasked relevant agencies with starting negotiations on resuming air travel, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said that flight corridors are open as of July 15. A source in the ministry confirmed to Sputnik that Turkey and Russia had agreed to resume civilian air travel, but said that the exact date remained uncertain.

"They have touched upon the topic. They have tasked relevant agencies with starting negotiations," Peskov said, when asked whether Putin and Erdogan discussed the matter in their phone conversation, held earlier this week.