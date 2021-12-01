Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks Under Preparation, Likely to Be Held on Friday - Kremlin

Preparations for the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are underway, it is likely to be held on December 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"Yes, it is being prepared," Peskov told reporters when asked if the phone talks between the leaders are on the agenda.

When asked if the date for the conversation in question was December 3, as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day, Peskov said that it was possible.