MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the territorial integrity of Libya in a joint statement made after their talks in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. Lasting peace and stability in the country can only be achieved by a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process based on sincere and inclusive dialogue among Libyans. Seeking a military solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya only causes further suffering and deepens the divisions among Libyans," the statement read.

"Securing an immediate ceasefire is the foremost priority to start an inclusive intra-Libyan political process under the UN auspices, based on the Libyan Political Agreement of 2015, UNSC Resolution 2259 and other relevant UNSC Resolutions," the statement added.

Last week, the Turkish parliament approved the president's initiative to deploy the country's armed forces in Libya following an official request by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which is currently trying to fend off an offensive by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to capture Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.