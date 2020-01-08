UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan Reaffirm Commitment To Libya's Territorial Integrity - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

Putin, Erdogan Reaffirm Commitment to Libya's Territorial Integrity - Joint Statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the territorial integrity of Libya in a joint statement made after their talks in Istanbul on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the territorial integrity of Libya in a joint statement made after their talks in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. Lasting peace and stability in the country can only be achieved by a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process based on sincere and inclusive dialogue among Libyans. Seeking a military solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya only causes further suffering and deepens the divisions among Libyans," the statement read.

"Securing an immediate ceasefire is the foremost priority to start an inclusive intra-Libyan political process under the UN auspices, based on the Libyan Political Agreement of 2015, UNSC Resolution 2259 and other relevant UNSC Resolutions," the statement added.

Last week, the Turkish parliament approved the president's initiative to deploy the country's armed forces in Libya following an official request by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which is currently trying to fend off an offensive by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to capture Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.

Related Topics

Resolution Army United Nations Russia Parliament Tripoli Vladimir Putin Istanbul Independence Libya Tayyip Erdogan April December 2015 Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

First Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 opens ..

3 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan Urged All Sides in Libya to Cease F ..

7 seconds ago

Etihad and Miral sign agreement naming Etihad Aren ..

36 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Deeply Concerned About Escalation o ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Offers Technical Assistance Following UIA C ..

6 minutes ago

10 killed, 609 injured in 575 road accidents in Pu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.