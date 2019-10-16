MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening and reaffirmed their support to the territorial integrity of Syria and continuation of the political settlement process in the conflict-torn country, the Kremlin press service said.

"The presidents of Russia and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the process of political settlement in Syria and expressed their intention to facilitate the convening of the Syrian Constitutional Committee under the auspices of the United Nations at the end of October in Geneva," the statement said.