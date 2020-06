Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to Hold Video Conference on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold talks in the format of a video conference on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold talks in the format of a video conference on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

"The Kremlin can confirm this information," Peskov told reporters.