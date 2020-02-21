UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Stress Importance Of Implementation Of Berlin Conference Decisions On Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:01 PM

Putin, Erdogan Stress Importance of Implementation of Berlin Conference Decisions on Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in phone talks on Friday the situation in conflict-hit Libya and stressed the importance of implementation of resolutions adopted at the Berlin Conference on Libya on January 19, the Kremlin press service reported

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in phone talks on Friday the situation in conflict-hit Libya and stressed the importance of implementation of resolutions adopted at the Berlin Conference on Libya on January 19, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The leaders touched upon the issues of Libyan conflict settlement. They stressed the importance of the step-by-step implementation of the decisions adopted at the Berlin International Conference on January 19, 2020," the press service said in a statement.

The main outcome of the conference was an appeal by its participants to maintain a ceasefire in Libya and an obligation to refrain from interfering in the conflict, while observing the arms embargo imposed on conflicting sides.

More Stories From World

