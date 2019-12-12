Putin, Erdogan Stress Importance of Joint Plans in Energy, Defense Sectors - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of further implementation of joint projects in the energy and defense sectors during phone talks on Wednesday, Kremlin's press service reported.

"A number of priority topics of bilateral partnership were discussed during the talks, including trade and economic relations. The importance of further implementation of joint plans in the energy sector and in the area of military-technical cooperation was emphasized," the press service said in a statement.