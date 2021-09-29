UrduPoint.com

Putin-Erdogan Talks End After Lasting About 3 Hours

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ended, they lasted about three hours

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ended, they lasted about three hours.

The leaders' meeting was held in Sochi on Wednesday, the parties discussed both bilateral relations and regional problems the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.

For Putin, the Russian-Turkish talks were the first public face-to-face meeting after he was quarantined.

