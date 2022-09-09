UrduPoint.com

Putin-Erdogan Talks In Samarkand Being Prepared, Agenda Includes Grain Deal - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Putin-Erdogan Talks in Samarkand Being Prepared, Agenda Includes Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"A conversation between Putin and Erdogan is already being prepared ... as we expect, will take place in Samarkand.

This conversation is really overdue. We see that the Istanbul agreements are being implemented on grain. We see that especially this implementation does not bring any benefits to poor states, poor countries, because only two ships with a cargo of food arrived in these poor countries," Peskov told reporters, noting that the grain deal is the first thing to discuss.

The sides will also discuss the access of Russian food to the international markets, the official added.

