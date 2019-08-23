Putin, Erdogan To 'activate' Cooperation On Syria: Kremlin
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:10 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday agreed to "activate mutual efforts" regarding the situation in Syria's militants-run Idlib region, the Kremlin said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday agreed to "activate mutual efforts" regarding the situation in Syria's militants-run Idlib region, the Kremlin said.
"They agreed to activate mutual efforts with the goal of liquidating terrorist threat coming from this region," during a phone call initiated by Erdogan, the Kremlin said.