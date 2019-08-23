UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan To 'activate' Cooperation On Syria: Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday agreed to "activate mutual efforts" regarding the situation in Syria's militants-run Idlib region, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday agreed to "activate mutual efforts" regarding the situation in Syria's militants-run Idlib region, the Kremlin said.

"They agreed to activate mutual efforts with the goal of liquidating terrorist threat coming from this region," during a phone call initiated by Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

3 minutes ago

MC inaugurates landscape project in KU

3 minutes ago

India will do fake operation to divert attention f ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan updates German Chancello ..

4 minutes ago

UN report on Kashmir is charge sheet against India ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris to continue struggle till achievement of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.