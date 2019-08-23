Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: Kremlin

(@imziishan)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday agreed to "activate mutual efforts" regarding the situation in Syria's militants-run Idlib region, the Kremlin said.

"They agreed to activate mutual efforts with the goal of liquidating terrorist threat coming from this region," during a phone call initiated by Erdogan, the Kremlin said.