Putin, Erdogan to Assess Effectiveness of Grain Deal Implementation on Friday - Kremlin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will assess the effectiveness of the implementation of the grain deal at a meeting on September 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"President Putin and Erdogan agreed to discuss how this deal is being implemented, and also evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation of this deal at tomorrow's conversation," Peskov told reporters.