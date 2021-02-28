UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Attend Virtual Groundbreaking Ceremony At Akkuyu NPP 3d Unit - Minister

Sun 28th February 2021

Putin, Erdogan to Attend Virtual Groundbreaking Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP 3d Unit - Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to attend a virtual ceremony for the pouring of first concrete in the basement of Turkish-based Akkuyu nuclear power plant's (NPP) third reactor on March 10, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to attend a virtual ceremony for the pouring of first concrete in the basement of Turkish-based Akkuyu nuclear power plant's (NPP) third reactor on March 10, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday.

"On March 10, our president and Putin will participate in the stone laying virtual ceremony at the third unit of the Akkuyu NPP," Domnez said, as quoted by Turkish news outlet Sabah.

The information has yet to be confirmed by the offices of the Russian and Turkish leaders.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018 to become the first-ever nuclear power plant built in Turkey. The plant, constructed by Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom, will have four nuclear units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each NPP power unit will amount to 1200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

More Stories From World

