MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss bilateral relations and Syria during the Turkish president's working visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Indeed, preparations are ongoing for Turkish President Erdogan's working visit to the Russian Federation ... The agenda is very broad, it will include our extremely multifaceted bilateral relations. The presidents always have many topics to discuss. They will certainly touch upon Syria and other regional conflicts," Peskov said at a briefing.