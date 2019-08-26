UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Defense Cooperation At MAKS-2019 Air Show On Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss defense cooperation on Tuesday at the MAKS-2019 air show in Moscow Region's Zhukovsky, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"There are plans to discuss further development of the Russian-Turkish cooperation in politics, the economy, defense and the humanitarian sphere, as well as pressing issues of the global and regional agendas," the Kremlin said.

The MAKS-2019 show will begin on Tuesday and run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event.

