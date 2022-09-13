UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Economic Cooperation, 'Food Deal' In Samarkand - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Economic Cooperation, 'Food Deal' in Samarkand - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stay in touch, they will discuss "food deal" and bilateral economic issues at a meeting in Samarkand, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

The SCO summit will be held in Samarkand from September 15-16. The leaders of the countries will communicate on the sidelines of the summit.

"They constantly continue dialogue with each other, including by phone. And now there are many topics for negotiations, including some of them related to such a positive role of Turkey, in particular, in concluding the so-called 'food deal' and so on," Ushakov said.

"A large place in the course of these negotiations will be occupied by economic issues in continuation of the agreements that were reached on July 5 in Sochi," he added.

