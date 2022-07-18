Putin, Erdogan to Discuss 'Grain Issue' During Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss the issue of exporting grain from Ukrainian ports during the upcoming meeting in Iran, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Yes sure. This will be discussed. The work is very active ... We are ready to continue work on this issue, this work will be continued. ... of course, this issue will be discussed by the presidents (Putin and Erdogan), 100%," Ushakov told reporters.