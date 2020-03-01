UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss In Moscow Implementation Of Sochi Memorandum On Syria - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss in Moscow Implementation of Sochi Memorandum on Syria - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Moscow will discuss the implementation of the Sochi arrangements on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"[They are] to share their point of view on how the Sochi arrangements are being implemented," Peskov said when asked about key points of the agenda of Putin-Erdogan talks.

According to him, the sides will also clarify the previously taken obligations that need to be fulfilled yet.

Peskov said on Friday that the Russian and Turkish leaders could have met in Moscow on March 5 or 6.

In September 2018, Putin and Erdogan agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib, which remains a stronghold of terrorists, along the contact line between the armed opposition and the Syrian government forces.

The commitments outlined in this Russia-Turkey memorandum include the status quo for the presence of the Turkish military in the Idlib de-escalation zone, but under the condition of the withdrawal of all terrorist groups from the area until October 15, 2018. The document also stipulated the adoption of effective measures to ensure a stable cessation of hostilities within the borders of this zone. Clause 7 of the memorandum called for joint Russian-Turkish patrols in the area.

