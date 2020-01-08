UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Killing Of Iran's Soleimani On Wednesday - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the middle East following the killing, in a US strike, of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Putin flew to Istanbul on Tuesday after a brief visit to Damascus where he met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad.

Peskov confirmed to Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday that Putin plans to discuss with Erdogan the killing of Soleimani and its potential consequences.

Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death would not go unavenged, in response to what they consider a US crime.

Trump has tweeted that the United States would strike over 50 Iranian targets, including high-level and cultural sites, if Iran retaliates for Soleimani's death.

More Stories From World

