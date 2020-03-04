Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Next Steps to Prevent Crisis in Idlib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss next steps to take in Syrian Idlib to prevent crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss next steps to take in Syrian Idlib to prevent crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The two leaders are set to meet in Moscow on Thursday.

"The plans are to discuss the crisis in Idlib. The expectations are to reach understanding about what led to the crisis, the reasons for this crisis, the harmful impact of this crisis and a set of necessary joint steps to further prevention," Peskov told reporters.