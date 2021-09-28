Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, Libya in Sochi on Wednesday - Kremlin

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia at their meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

"They plan to discuss various aspects of the Russian-Turkish political, trade and economic partnership. They will also exchange opinions about pressing international issues, including developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.