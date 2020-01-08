UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Syria, US-Iranian Tensions - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria, US-Iranian Tensions - Spokesman

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Russian and Turkish leaders will discuss the future of Syria and the crises in the US-Iranian ties during their meeting on Wednesday, the Turkish presidential spokesman said.

Russia's Vladimir Putin flew to Istanbul on Tuesday after a brief visit to Damascus where he met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad.

"Putin visited Syria today. It is Russia's business. If he has any observations to share with our president he will. Our position is clear... Assad is the wrong kind of a leader," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters.

Kalin added that the fighting in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib would be on the agenda. Russia-backed Syrian government troops have been conducting an offensive against jihadist strongholds in the region where Turkey has its observation posts.

Turkey has also been concerned about US-Iranian tensions in the middle East, which were pushed to the forefront last week when a US strike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"This topic will be one of our priorities at the talks with Putin. Our region has been wearied by constant clashes and foreign meddling. We see that US-Iranian tensions have been on the rise," Kalin said.

Putin and Erdogan are expected to inaugurate a crucial pipeline on Wednesday that will pump Russian natural gas to Turkey and Southeast Europe. Presidents of Serbia and Bulgaria, two of the TurkStream pipeline's beneficiaries, will attend the ceremony.

