Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syrian Conflict Settlement at October 22 Talks in Sochi - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin at talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on October 22 will discuss issues of Syrian conflict settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Putin and Erdogan held phone talks on Tuesday.

The Russian president invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Russia in the coming days. Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish President's Office announced that Erdogan would arrive in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 22.

"There will be a discussion of issues of the Syrian conflict settlement," Peskov told Sputnik.