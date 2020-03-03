UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Syrian Settlement In Light Of Idlib Escalation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss the settlement in Syria in light of recent escalation in the province of Idlib, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss the settlement in Syria in light of recent escalation in the province of Idlib, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday.

"On March 5, Russian president Putin will hold talks with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will visit Russia on a working visit. Syrian settlement in light of the current tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone are expected to be discussed," the press service said.

