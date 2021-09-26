PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 26 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, where terrorism hinders peace settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The two leaders are expected to meet next week.

"Unfortunately terrorist attacks still originate in those areas. This is unacceptable and dangerous. It's dangerous. It hinders the peace settlement in Syria. This will definitely be on the agenda (of the talks between the presidents)," Peskov told Rossiya broadcaster.