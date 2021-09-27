Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Trade, Economy at Upcoming Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

The Kremlin is engaged in preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Russian resort city of Sochi, his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on trade and the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

The Turkish presidential administration earlier told Sputnik Erdogan would pay a visit to Sochi on Wednesday.

"We do continue preparations for the visit ... Each time, the presidents have many topics for discussion, ... such as joint economic projects, and trade and economic cooperation ... The two countries' companies are interested in this, therefore the presidents always discuss this," Peskov said at a briefing.

Putin and Erdogan will also touch upon Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, the Kremlin spokesman continued.