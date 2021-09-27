UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Trade, Economy At Upcoming Meeting In Sochi - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:49 PM

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Trade, Economy at Upcoming Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

The Kremlin is engaged in preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Russian resort city of Sochi, his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on trade and the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Kremlin is engaged in preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Russian resort city of Sochi, his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on trade and the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Turkish presidential administration earlier told Sputnik Erdogan would pay a visit to Sochi on Wednesday.

"We do continue preparations for the visit ... Each time, the presidents have many topics for discussion, ... such as joint economic projects, and trade and economic cooperation ... The two countries' companies are interested in this, therefore the presidents always discuss this," Peskov said at a briefing.

Putin and Erdogan will also touch upon Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

14 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

27 minutes ago
 UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strai ..

UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strait

35 seconds ago
 Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New A ..

Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New Authorities in Germany

36 seconds ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

34 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.