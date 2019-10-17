UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Turkey's Operation In Syria At Upcoming Meeting - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Turkey's Operation in Syria at Upcoming Meeting - Kremlin

The Kremlin assesses the situation in the area of Turkey's military operation in Syria as tense, Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss this, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Kremlin assesses the situation in the area of Turkey's military operation in Syria as tense, Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss this, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

Syria has called Turkey's Operation Peace Spring aggression, and the international community condemned the actions of Ankara. On October 13, by agreement with the Kurds, Damascus sent troops to the north of Syria to counter the Turkish army.

"You know that the UN expressed serious concern about the humanitarian situation, the flow of refugees to neighboring countries.

Indeed, during a recent telephone conversation, President Putin also expressed concern about the possible humanitarian consequences of this operation. Our position is well known, it has not undergone any changes," Peskov said.

He said the situation in northeast Syria remained tense.

"This will, of course, be a very important issue on the agenda of the talks in Sochi on Tuesday between presidents Putin and Erdogan. At the same time, of course, as the presidents always do, they will use this meeting to compare positions on current issues of Russian-Turkish relations," Peskov said.

