Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Ukraine in Astana on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in Astana on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, there is understanding, the topic is clear, it is, of course, Ukraine, and bilateral relations, which are also very, very multifaceted, and, in general, an exchange of views on current affairs," Peskov told reporters.